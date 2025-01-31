Sri Lanka to designate special day to celebrate ethnic cultures and traditions

January 31, 2025   03:43 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that a special day will be designated in October to celebrate the cultures, traditions, and values of all ethnicities in Sri Lanka.

He made this statement while addressing a meeting in Valvettithurai, Jaffna.

The President further revealed that students in schools with less than 300 children will be provided with an allowance of Rs. 6,000 for their stationery and school equipment needs. 

 

