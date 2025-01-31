US opens doors for Sri Lankan apparel manufacturers to set up operations

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, states that the U.S. apparel manufacturing sector is projected to generate USD 365 billion in revenue in 2025 and added that Sri Lanka can benefit from reduced shipping times, lower tariffs, and the ability to respond swiftly to market demands by establishing operations in the United States.

Speaking at the Sri Lanka Apparel Exporters’ Association’s annual general meeting recently, the U.S. Ambassador also highlighted the new administration in the US, noting that the United States is open for business and expects a boost in investments and business activities moving forward.

She further remarked that investing in the US is a strategic business move as well as an opportunity to build a more resilient and competitive future for Sri Lankan companies in the global marketplace.

The Ambassador also acknowledged the Sri Lankan government’s efforts to promote good governance, while emphasizing that foreign investors are more focused on a clean and transparent procurement process, a level playing field for all investors, and the honouring of contracts.