Gazette issued lifting suspension on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification today (31), officially lifting the temporary suspension imposed on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Extraordinary Gazette titled “Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 02 of 2025”, has been published and lifts the temporary suspension on importation of public passenger transport vehicles, special purpose vehicles, commercial or goods transport vehicles, personal usage vehicles and other non-motorized goods.

The Gazette notification pertaining to the importation of vehicles including motor cars, has been published with the regulation to come into effect from tomorrow (February 01).

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, has issued the gazette in terms of the powers vested in him by Section 20 read together with Sub-Section 4(1) and Section 14 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 as amended by Act, No. 48 of 1985 and Act, No. 28 of 1987. Read the gazette notification below:

Extraordinary Gazette - Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 02 of 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd