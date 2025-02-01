Gazette issued lifting suspension on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka

Gazette issued lifting suspension on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka

January 31, 2025   10:50 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification today (31), officially lifting the temporary suspension imposed on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka. 

Accordingly, the Extraordinary Gazette titled “Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 02 of 2025”, has been published and lifts the temporary suspension on importation of public passenger transport vehicles, special purpose vehicles, commercial or goods transport vehicles, personal usage vehicles and other non-motorized goods. 

The Gazette notification pertaining to the importation of vehicles including motor cars, has been published with the regulation to come into effect from tomorrow (February 01). 

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, has issued the gazette in terms of the powers vested in him by Section 20 read together with Sub-Section 4(1) and Section 14 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 as amended by Act, No. 48 of 1985 and Act, No. 28 of 1987. Read the gazette notification below:

Extraordinary Gazette - Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 02 of 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President AKD to visit Jaffna today (English)

President AKD to visit Jaffna today (English)

President AKD to visit Jaffna today (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)