An Extraordinary Gazette Notification has been issued outlining the import duties applicable to electric vehicles based on their power capacity.

According to the notification, duties will be levied on electric vehicles in the following categories:

Below 50 kilowatts

Between 50 and 100 kilowatts

Between 100 and 200 kilowatts

Exceeding 200 kilowatts

