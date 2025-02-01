A Defender vehicle belonging to the Presidential Secretariat was involved in an accident in the Thalawa area at around 1 a.m. today (01), leaving four individuals hospitalized, according to the Thalawa Police.

The incident occurred while the vehicle was returning to Colombo following an event held in Jaffna yesterday (31).

Following the accident, the injured individuals were initially admitted to Thalawa Hospital in another vehicle that was accompanying them, and were subsequently transferred to Anuradhapura Hospital for further treatment.

Anuradhapura Hospital sources reported that two of the injured were placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to the seriousness of their conditions.

It has been confirmed that the driver involved in the accident is employed by the Presidential Secretariat, while the other injured individuals are officers from the Presidential Security Unit, who are attached to the Sri Lanka Police.

Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the accident.

Thalawa Police have initiated further investigations into the incident.