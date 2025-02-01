Two arrested with Kush cannabis at BIA

Two arrested with Kush cannabis at BIA

February 1, 2025   10:31 am

A passenger who arrived in the country while in possession of a stock of Kush cannabis, along with another suspect who assisted in the operation, have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The arrest was carried out by the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) yesterday (31).

The suspects were apprehended at the arrival terminal of the BIA. 

One of the suspects had arrived in the country from Bangkok, Thailand, while in possession of 2 kilograms of Kush cannabis, while the other suspect, who assisted in the operation, was also arrested.

The arrested individuals, aged 31 and 36, are residents of Hanwella and Udugampola areas.

The PNB Airport Unit is continuing investigations into the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President AKD to visit Jaffna today (English)

President AKD to visit Jaffna today (English)

President AKD to visit Jaffna today (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)