Two arrested with Kush cannabis at BIA

A passenger who arrived in the country while in possession of a stock of Kush cannabis, along with another suspect who assisted in the operation, have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The arrest was carried out by the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) yesterday (31).

The suspects were apprehended at the arrival terminal of the BIA.

One of the suspects had arrived in the country from Bangkok, Thailand, while in possession of 2 kilograms of Kush cannabis, while the other suspect, who assisted in the operation, was also arrested.

The arrested individuals, aged 31 and 36, are residents of Hanwella and Udugampola areas.

The PNB Airport Unit is continuing investigations into the case.