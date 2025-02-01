Mahinda Rajapaksa must vacate official residence  President AKD

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa should return his current residence to the government, assuring that a suitable house will be provided for him if necessary.

Speaking at a public meeting in Galgamuwa, President Dissanayake emphasized that he will not allow Rajapaksa to retain the current residence under any circumstances.

Commenting on the recent lifting of vehicle import restrictions, the President said:

“Vehicles have not been imported into this country for many years. Permission has been granted to import vehicles for personal use from today. However, this is a difficult and cautious task. If everyone rushes to import vehicles in February, the demand for dollars will surge. Therefore, we are releasing vehicles cautiously.”

He further explained that vehicle prices have risen due to the increase in the dollar value and newly imposed taxes.

“If demand spikes all at once, a crisis will be created. Initially, prices will rise, but we expect a reduction over time. These are the significant changes we are making in the economy.”

President Dissanayake highlighted the government’s efforts to curb wasteful spending, including cutting his own budget by 50%.

“People asked us to stop politicians’ theft and waste. We did it. How much waste did we stop? My budget has been slashed by 50%. I will save that amount this year. We will not waste public funds.”

Referring to Rajapaksa’s official residence, the President criticized its massive size and the expenses incurred on renovations.

“We told former presidents to make sacrifices. We said the house you live in is too big—30,500 square feet—like a vast field. Isn’t it empty for just two people? Rs. 470 million was spent on renovations in the past. We said it’s too large, too expensive. Now they claim we are trying to throw them out and take revenge. This is not revenge—don’t waste public money.”

Reiterating his stance, President Dissanayake urged Rajapaksa to return the residence.

“So we say, please give back the house. If you don’t have a place to live, we will provide you with one. During his entire presidency, the salary was deposited into the bank account for 10 years and was not withdrawn. The personal secretary who was there managed expenses with that salary. Even his son did not take the salary that was credited to the bank account. The salary is forgotten. Imagine the wealth they have. And now they say they don’t have a house to live in? I will give you one if you don’t have a place. But I won’t let you keep the current residence,” he added.