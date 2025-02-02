Rise in HIV and other STDs among Sri Lankan youth  Health officials

February 2, 2025   07:29 am

The Association of Community Medical Specialists has raised concerns over a rise in HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among Sri Lanka’s youth, attributing the trend largely to improper social media use.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Sri Lanka Medical Association Auditorium in Colombo, Specialist Dr. Vindya Kumarappelli emphasized that individuals aged 15 to 24 are particularly at risk.

“Young people are the most affected when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases including HIV. The 15 to 24 age group faces the highest risk,” Dr. Kumarappelli stated. 

“A major contributing factor is the use of social media, where many young people connect with partners through various platforms, including dating apps. In some cases, this has led to risky behaviors such as substance abuse, which further increases the likelihood of STDs, HIV transmission, and unprotected pregnancies”, she added.

