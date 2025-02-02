Sri Lankas trade deficit widens despite record exports

Sri Lankas trade deficit widens despite record exports

February 2, 2025   08:59 am

Sri Lanka’s cumulative deficit in the trade account has widened to USD 6 billion in 2024 compared to USD 4.9 billion in 2023.

Releasing the external sector report for December 2024, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) noted that although Sri Lanka recorded the second highest annual export earnings in history, the expansion in import expenditure outpaced the expansion of export earnings, leading to the higher trade deficit.

Sri Lanka’s earnings from merchandise exports increased by 7.2% year-on-year to USD 12.8 billion in 2024. The figure marks the second highest annual export earnings in history.

Meanwhile, expenditure on merchandise imports in 2024 amounted to USD 18.9 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 12.1%, driven by growth in all major import categories.

Additionally, foreign investments in the government securities market recorded a net outflow of USD 179 million in 2024.

However, a net inflow was observed in the last 3 months of 2024, and the net inflow in December 2024 was USD 18 million.

The gross official reserves stood at USD 6.1 billion at end 2024 compared to USD 4.4 billion at end 2023, supported by net purchases by the central bank from the domestic foreign exchange market during 2024 at historically high levels and funds received from multilateral institutions.

The GOR includes the USD 1.4 billion currency swap facility with the People’s Bank of China, which was renewed for 3 years in December 2024.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma