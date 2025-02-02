No certified paddy price, delayed fertilizer subsidy: Sajith slams government for failing farmers

No certified paddy price, delayed fertilizer subsidy: Sajith slams government for failing farmers

February 2, 2025   12:21 pm

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa criticized that the current government, which came to power with the votes of the farmers, has failed to provide even a certified price for the farmers’ paddy.

Speaking at a public rally held in Kurunegala, Premadasa said that the government has also failed to provide the fertilizer subsidy on time.

“They said that the certified price for paddy purchase will be made a legislation in the country. The ministers of the current government who promised a certified price of Rs. 150 for paddy, have now failed even to distribute the fertilizer subsidy of Rs. 25,000. This is the harvesting season, but the government hasn’t even declared a proper certified price for paddy”, Premadasa added.

“The government says that they have allocated Rs. 5 billion for the purchase of paddy, but they haven’t requested the Paddy Marketing Board to obtain that fund and to purchase paddy from the farmers.”

“On the other hand, a number of red-labelled containers have been released from the port. Who instructed to do this? The government says there’s no problem, and there are no illegal materials in these containers. We should ask the government how they say that without even inspecting these containers,” the Opposition Leader expressed.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US