1.5 million kg of WFP food aid stocks expired due to negligence

February 2, 2025   12:35 pm

It has been revealed that over 1.5 million kilograms of food, including rice, lentils, and dates, stored at the Veyangoda warehouse complex under the Food Commissioner’s Department, have expired and are no longer fit for consumption.

This food stock, received as aid under the World Food Programme (WFP) in 2023, was meant for free distribution to vulnerable communities, including low-income families and schoolchildren. However, authorities had failed to distribute the supplies in time, leading to massive wastage.

The Veyangoda District Granary, spanning 28,000 square feet with 16 warehouses, serves as a key storage facility for government food reserves. Of these, 10 warehouses are designated for food storage, and three were used to hold the now-expired WFP aid. 

The stock, sourced from countries including Kazakhstan and Australia, has gone to waste due to mismanagement and delays in distribution.

A team led by Deputy Minister Mohamed Munir, along with Member of Parliament Ruwan Mapalagama and police officials, visited the Veyangoda facility to inspect the situation today (02).

