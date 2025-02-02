Poor vehicle maintenance contributing to rising road accidents  Health expert

Dr. Samitha Siritunga, a specialist in the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ministry of Health, warns that inadequate vehicle maintenance is a major factor behind the increasing number of road accidents in Sri Lanka.

He highlighted that due to the ongoing economic challenges, many vehicle owners are unable to carry out necessary maintenance on time, leading to safety risks on the roads.

“Vehicle problems can not only cause accidents but also increase their severity,” Dr. Siritunga explained.

“With financial constraints, some people delay essential services such as replacing worn-out tires or fixing faulty brakes. Poor tire quality can lead to slipping or even bursting when driving, while malfunctioning brakes can make it harder to control the vehicle,” he added.

Dr. Siritunga emphasized that adhering to traffic rules and ensuring vehicles are properly maintained can significantly reduce road accidents and urged the drivers to prioritize safety by addressing maintenance issues promptly.