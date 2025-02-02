Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for construction stood at 51.4 in December 2024, indicating a continued expansion in construction activities.

The latest report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) indicated that the survey showed new orders index was at a neutral threshold, indicating that the number of construction projects approved in December remained at a similar level as in the previous month.

However, many respondents emphasized the need for more large-scale construction projects to sustain the industry growth.

Meanwhile, the employment index continued to contract, yet at a slower pace in December.

The outlook for construction activities for the next three months remains positive, mainly due to expected favourable weather conditions.

Further, firms are looking forward to the government’s infrastructure plans through the upcoming national budget.