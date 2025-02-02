Open visits allowed for prison inmates on Independence Day

Open visits allowed for prison inmates on Independence Day

February 2, 2025   05:17 pm

The Department of Prisons has announced that open visits will be permitted for inmates at prisons across the country on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day.

Accordingly, on February 4, relatives of inmates will be allowed to visit and provide food and hygiene items sufficient for one inmate.

Prison Media Spokesperson and Commissioner of Prisons, Gamini B. Dissanayake, stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate these visits in prisons islandwide, adhering strictly to health guidelines.

