Justice Laffar Tahir appointed Acting President of Appeals Court

February 2, 2025   06:04 pm

Justice Mohammed Laffar Tahir, the senior-most judge of the Court of Appeal, has been appointed as its Acting President.

He was sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (02).

The appointment follows the pre-retirement leave of the current President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Bandula Karunaratne, which has been accepted by the President.

This appointment will remain in effect until a new Acting President of the Court of Appeal is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.

