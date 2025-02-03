The Ministry of Defense has issued a statement refuting social media claims that three Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) aircraft were used during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent visit to Jaffna.

The ministry emphasized that the reports circulating online regarding the President’s travel arrangements on January 31 were entirely false.

It clarified that no SLAF aircraft were deployed for the visit and that President Dissanayake traveled in his official car.

President Dissanayake visited Jaffna recently, in order to pay final respects to late senior leader of the Ilankai Thamil Arasu Katchchi (ITAK), Mavai Senathirajah.