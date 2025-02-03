The Court of Appeal today (03) issued an interim injunction preventing the implementation of a decision taken by the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs to appoint S.V. Chandrasinghe as the temporary chief custodian of the ‘Sabaragamuwa Maha Saman Devalaya’ in Ratnapura.

Furthermore, the court has also issued an injunction preventing him from casting vote during the election of the ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of the devalaya scheduled to take place on February 11.

This order was issued after considering a petition filed by the former ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of the’Sabaragamuwa Maha Saman Devalaya’ Migara Jayasundara, President of the Forum of Basnayake Nilames Hemantha Bandara and its Secretary Priyantha Bandara Jayasundara.