Sri Lankas Htota Port ready to facilitate vehicle imports

February 3, 2025   12:26 pm

Sri Lanka’s Hambantota International Port’s management expressed readiness to facilitate vehicle imports which have been allowed into the country from February 01, 2025.

In 2024, the Hambantota International Port had transshipped 579,362 vehicles, up from 238,997 in 2023.

The Chief Executive of Hambantota International Port Group, Wilson Qu said that a yard with a storage capacity for at least 4,000 vehicles has been designed to handle both imports and transshipment vehicles.

The entire port, including jetty and temporary storage areas, is fully fenced and monitored by 24/7 CCTV surveillance.

Mobile and foot patrols are also deployed to maintain safety and accountability at every stage of the vehicle handling process.

