Suspect arrested with counterfeit vehicles worth Rs. 70 mln as major racket busted

February 3, 2025   12:29 pm

A vehicle salesman known by the alias “Kalawana Polkotuwe Gadda,” who sold vehicles by forging engine and chassis numbers and preparing counterfeit documents, has been arrested by officers of the Walana Central Anti-Vice Task Force.

Acting on a tip-off, two special police teams were deployed, leading to the suspect’s arrest in the Kalawana area of Ratnapura, police said.

During the raid, five counterfeit vehicles worth approximately Rs. 70 million were seized and taken into police custody. The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Kalawana Police for further investigation.

Investigations revealed that the chassis of a Japanese Cultus car, which was in poor condition and non-operational, had been removed and welded onto the chassis of a Japanese Suzuki car found at the same location.

It was reported that the suspect developed a sudden illness at the time of his arrest and was admitted to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment under police custody.

