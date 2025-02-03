77th Independence Day celebrations: Special traffic plan in Colombo

The 77th Independence Day celebrations are set to take place tomorrow morning (04), centered around Independence Square and the Independence Avenue area in Colombo.

Speaking at a special media briefing today (03), Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga announced that over 1,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure security during the event.

Attendees will be screened before entering the venue, as a large crowd is expected to participate in the celebrations, he noted.

Traffic Restrictions and Alternative Routes

A special traffic plan will be implemented to facilitate the event, with several key roads in and around the celebration area being closed to the public. DIG in charge of Road Safety, Indika Hapugoda, advised all invitees to arrive before 7.00 a.m. and take their seats promptly.

Meanwhile, the members of the public attending the event should enter via Bauddhaloka Mawatha, where they will undergo security checks near the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation premises before being directed to their seats.

The following roads will be closed, with traffic restrictions in place:

- Bauddhaloka Mawatha

- Torrington Junction

- Premakeerthi de Alwis Mawatha

- R.S.P. Junction (towards State Administration)

- Wijerama Vidya Mawatha

- Independence Avenue (Independence Roundabout towards Maitland Crescent)

- Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha (Foundation Mawatha Junction towards Independence Avenue)

- Library Roundabout towards Horton Roundabout

- Foundation Junction to Independence Avenue

Residents will be permitted entry upon presenting valid identification, the police said.

The police have provided the following alternative routes for vehicles entering Colombo:

- Vehicles from the direction of Nanda Motors can turn right at Independence Roundabout and proceed via Philip Gunawardena Mawatha, Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha, and Bauddhaloka Mawatha towards Thummulla and Borella Cemetery.

- Vehicles traveling from Bauddhaloka Mawatha to Horton Roundabout can use Wijerama Mawatha.

- Vehicles from Wijerama Junction to Wijerama Junction can proceed towards Borella Cemetery, and Thummulla.

Celebrations to be Held at Reduced Cost

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has planned this year’s Independence Day celebrations with a focus on minimizing costs and reducing public inconvenience while encouraging greater public participation.

As part of cost-cutting measures, the number of tri-service personnel deployed for the event has been reduced by 40%, and the military parade will not feature tri-service armored vehicles.