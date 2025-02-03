Sri Lanka records over 200,000 tourist arrivals in January 2025

With a target set to achieve three million tourist arrivals by the year end, Sri Lanka has welcomed over 200,000 tourists during the first 26 days of this year, surpassing the total arrivals recorded in January last year.

According to the latest statistics of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Sri Lanka has seen 212,838 tourist arrivals until January 26, 2025, while India and Russia have managed to remain in the top two spots of the global tourist arrivals.

Accordingly, this figure has already surpassed the 208,253 arrivals recorded during January last year.

Meanwhile, the highest number of tourist arrivals was recorded during the second week of January, accounting to a total of 57,561 arrivals.

57,473 arrivals were recorded during the third week of the month while 54,853 tourists arrived in the country within the first week.

The highest number of tourists arrived from India, with a total of 37,383 Indian tourists visiting the island this month.

The Russia remains the country with the second highest number of tourist arrivals, with a total of 29,266 arrivals.

Significant number of tourist arrivals was also recorded from United Kingdom, Germany, China and France.