Sri Lanka records over 200,000 tourist arrivals in January 2025

Sri Lanka records over 200,000 tourist arrivals in January 2025

February 3, 2025   01:26 pm

With a target set to achieve three million tourist arrivals by the year end, Sri Lanka has welcomed over 200,000 tourists during the first 26 days of this year, surpassing the total arrivals recorded in January last year.

According to the latest statistics of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Sri Lanka has seen 212,838 tourist arrivals until January 26, 2025, while India and Russia have managed to remain in the top two spots of the global tourist arrivals. 

Accordingly, this figure has already surpassed the 208,253 arrivals recorded during January last year.

Meanwhile, the highest number of tourist arrivals was recorded during the second week of January, accounting to a total of 57,561 arrivals.

57,473 arrivals were recorded during the third week of the month while 54,853 tourists arrived in the country within the first week.

The highest number of tourists arrived from India, with a total of 37,383 Indian tourists visiting the island this month. 

The Russia remains the country with the second highest number of tourist arrivals, with a total of 29,266 arrivals. 

Significant number of tourist arrivals was also recorded from United Kingdom, Germany, China and France.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)