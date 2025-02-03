Suspect arrested with 10 rare conch shells worth over Rs. 1 million

Ganemulla Police have arrested an individual today (03) who was transporting 10 rare conch shells (Valampuri), valued at over Rs. 1 million, concealed in his car with the intent of selling them.

Accordingly, the arrested suspect is a 40-year-old resident of the Homagama area.

The suspect has revealed to the police that an unknown person had instructed him to deliver and sell the conch shells (Valampuri) in question, and he was transporting them at that person’s request.

The car in which the suspect was traveling has also been taken into police custody, and the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (04).