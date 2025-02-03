Suspect arrested with 10 rare conch shells worth over Rs. 1 million

Suspect arrested with 10 rare conch shells worth over Rs. 1 million

February 3, 2025   06:02 pm

Ganemulla Police have arrested an individual today (03) who was transporting 10 rare conch shells (Valampuri), valued at over Rs. 1 million, concealed in his car with the intent of selling them.

Accordingly, the arrested suspect is a 40-year-old resident of the Homagama area.

The suspect has revealed to the police that an unknown person had instructed him to deliver and sell the conch shells (Valampuri) in question, and he was transporting them at that person’s request.

The car in which the suspect was traveling has also been taken into police custody, and the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (04).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)