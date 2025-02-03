The Government of Japan has extended a grant of 300 million Japanese Yen (approximately LKR 565 million) to Sri Lanka to enhance waste management infrastructure facilities under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ Program.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the grant was signed today (03) at the Presidential Secretariat in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The agreement was signed by Ms. SAYAMA (IKUINA) Akiko, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana.

This grant will be utilized to enhance the waste management capacity of local government authorities in the Western, Northern, and Eastern Provinces by funding to procure 28 garbage compactors, enhancing the country’s waste transport capacity.

The allocation of vehicles will be as follows Western Province – 14 trucks, Eastern Province – 8 trucks and Northern Province – 6 trucks.

Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, SAYAMA, stated that current government’s anti-corruption initiatives have attracted the country’s global appeal for investment. She made these remarks with President Dissanayake while reaffirming Japan’s commitment to further support Sri Lanka’s development efforts, the PMD added.

The Government of Japan also expressed its willingness to continue assisting Sri Lanka in its anti-corruption measures and broader governance reforms. During the discussion Vice Minister SAYAMA delivered a message of goodwill from the Prime Minister of Japan to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In response, President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for its on-going cooperation and highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two nations. He assured that Sri Lanka would continue to uphold its anti-corruption policies without compromise and emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

The President also thanked Japan for resuming previously halted Japan-funded projects in Sri Lanka and acknowledged Japan’s support in the country’s debt restructuring process.

President Dissanayake also expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for providing employment opportunities to a large number of Sri Lankan expatriates and requested the Japanese government to provide further assistance in developing those opportunities in the future.

Additionally, he requested Japan’s assistance in implementing a project to improve Sri Lanka’s public transportation system through Japanese aid, according to the PMD.

The event was graced by several high-ranking officials, including Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister Economic Development, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, Senior Additional Secretary to the President - along with Mr. ISOMATA Akio, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Mr. SAITO Jun, Secretary to Hon. IKUINA, MOFA, Mr. MUROTANI Masakatsu, Director, Southwest Asia Division, MOFA, Ms. HIROSE Akiko, Director, Country Assistance Planning Division II, MOFA and Mr. IWASE Kiichiro, Deputy Director, Southwest Asia Division, MOFA.

--PMD