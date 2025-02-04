Issuing a message on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya states that the independence is not just about sovereignty; it is about dignity, justice, and the right to a life free from oppression.

Prime Minister’s Message:

“Today, as we reflect on our journey, we recognize that true freedom comes from an inclusive and equitable society where every community; regardless of ethnicity, religion, caste, gender or class has an equal stake in shaping this nation and feels valued and respected.

A thriving nation, a beautiful life is not just a vision; it is a call to action. It is a commitment to a Sri Lanka where democracy is deepened, where economic justice is prioritized, and where the voices of the marginalized are not just heard but cantered in decision-making. It is a promise to build a country where every individual feels a sense of belonging and worth.

On this historic day, let us go beyond symbolism and dedicate ourselves to meaningful change; towards a Sri Lanka that truly belongs to all.”