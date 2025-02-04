Rise above divisive, caste-based, religiously narrow thinking: Opposition Leaders Independence Day message
The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa says that strengthening the democracy Sri Lanka inherited with independence is the country’s responsibility at this moment.
Issuing a message on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day, Premadasa stated, “To achieve this, let us resolve on this Independence Day to understand the present clearly, rise above divisive, caste-based, and religiously narrow thinking, and stand united.”