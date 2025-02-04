Election Commission ready to hold LG Polls soon, hints at Provincial Council Election timeline

Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L Ratnayake says that the top election office is all set to conduct the Local Government (LG) elections as soon as Supreme Court rulings on several cases related to the Local Government Election are delivered to the Speaker of Parliament.

Addressing a media briefing, the Election Commission Chairman further noted that Provincial Council Elections will also take place once necessary amendments to the Provincial Council Election Act are passed in Parliament.

Commenting further in this regard, Ratnayake said that the commission is frequently questioned on when the Local Government Election will be held.

“Several Supreme Court rulings on the matter are yet to be delivered to the Speaker of Parliament. Once those court decisions are delivered to the Speaker, the Election Commission will take all necessary steps to hold LG Polls”, he noted.

“Regarding the provincial council elections, there are certain amendments to be made to the act. The Election Commission is all set to hold the Provincial Councils Election once the parliament passes those amendments”, the Election Commission Chairman added.

Responding to a question whether the government has allotted funds for the Local Government election, he highlighted that necessary funds have been allocated for the Local Government Polls.