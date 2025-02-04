Sri Lanka may not be the richest, but will build a nation of richest spirit: President AKD

February 4, 2025   08:59 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that Sri Lanka is celebrating this year’s Independence Day by looking towards the future, rather than dwelling on the past. 

Speaking at the 77th Independence Day celebrations held at Independence Square in Colombo, the President underscored the collective expectation of all Sri Lankans—both in the north and the south—to build a modern, united nation.

“There is a journey ahead for each and every citizen, a collective journey that ensures economic and socio-cultural independence while fostering the freedom to live as a modern citizen,” President Dissanayake stated.

He highlighted the importance of achieving economic freedom without succumbing to the pressures of the global economy, calling for a collective national effort. “To attain economic freedom, we must all dedicate ourselves together,” he asserted.

The Head of the State expressed a vision for a progressive Sri Lanka, saying, “The country we will hand over to you is not merely the one history gave us, but a nation you would love to live in—one that is respected and enriched with cultural humanity.”

Stressing the significance of the current moment in history, he urged citizens to seize the opportunity to shape the nation’s future. 

“We have no justifiable reason to let this valuable opportunity slip away. I trust that the country we entrust to you will be taken forward with even greater energy than we [the government] possess today.”

He also spoke about the fundamental duty of humanity, stating, “As human beings, we have an undeniable responsibility to make this world a place of good humanity, allowing all people to experience and cultivate that humanity.”

Calling for unity in shaping the nation’s future, President Dissanayake concluded, “Let us dream of this independence together, and let us make that dream a reality. While we may never become the richest country in the world, if we try, we can become an exemplary nation—one that embodies the richest national spirit through equality and freedom.”

