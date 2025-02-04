Measures underway to curb rice mafia  Hadunnetti

The Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetthi says that the necessary financial provisions for purchasing paddy during the ‘Maha’ cultivation season have been provided to the Paddy Marketing Board.

Speaking on TV Derana’s current affairs programme “360°” last night (04), the Minister confirmed that the Paddy Marketing Board will soon begin purchasing paddy.

He also emphasized that systematic measures are being implemented to curb the rice ‘mafia’ in the country, ensuring fair pricing for both farmers and consumers.

“If we set the price below the farmer’s competitive advantage, it would be unfair to them. It is clear that the guaranteed price must be determined within this week,” Handunnetti stated.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to both farmers and consumers, he asserted, “This is the first government that has taken a long-term approach to protect both the farmer and the consumer. The Anura Dissanayake-led National People’s Power government has ensured a process for releasing funds. The money has been disbursed, and paddy purchases can commence as early as tomorrow”, he noted.