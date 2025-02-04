Mrs. World first runner-up Ishadi Amanda arrives in Sri Lanka

Mrs. World first runner-up Ishadi Amanda arrives in Sri Lanka

February 4, 2025   11:03 am

Ishadi Amanda, who secured the first runner-up position at the 40th Mrs. World pageant held in Las Vegas, USA, arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning (Feb. 4) to a warm reception.

She landed at Bandaranaike International Airport at around 01:55 a.m. on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha and was greeted by a distinguished delegation, including the pageant’s National Director Chandimal Jayasinghe, Sri Lankan team coach Rukmal Senanayake, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Director Subhashini Perera, and Assistant Director Sureshani Pilapitiya, along with several industry professionals.

To mark her achievement, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau organized a special reception at 09:00 a.m., where Amanda was honored for bringing international recognition to the country.

Amanda made history by securing the first runner-up title at the prestigious global pageant held on January 31, where South Africa’s Tshego Gaelae was crowned Mrs. World 2024 and Thailand’s Ploy Panperm was named the second runner-up. 

She had earned the opportunity to represent Sri Lanka on the world stage after winning the Mrs. Sri Lanka World title at the national finals in Colombo last month.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. spinning new tales to protect real perpetrators of Easter attacks  Gammanpila (English)

Govt. spinning new tales to protect real perpetrators of Easter attacks  Gammanpila (English)

77th Independence Day celebrations: Special traffic plan in Colombo (English)

77th Independence Day celebrations: Special traffic plan in Colombo (English)

Several coconut products to be imported to curb unnecessary price hikes (English)

Several coconut products to be imported to curb unnecessary price hikes (English)

Election Commission to hold LG polls in line with court decision (English)

Election Commission to hold LG polls in line with court decision (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)