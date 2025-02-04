Mrs. World first runner-up Ishadi Amanda arrives in Sri Lanka

Ishadi Amanda, who secured the first runner-up position at the 40th Mrs. World pageant held in Las Vegas, USA, arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning (Feb. 4) to a warm reception.

She landed at Bandaranaike International Airport at around 01:55 a.m. on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha and was greeted by a distinguished delegation, including the pageant’s National Director Chandimal Jayasinghe, Sri Lankan team coach Rukmal Senanayake, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Director Subhashini Perera, and Assistant Director Sureshani Pilapitiya, along with several industry professionals.

To mark her achievement, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau organized a special reception at 09:00 a.m., where Amanda was honored for bringing international recognition to the country.

Amanda made history by securing the first runner-up title at the prestigious global pageant held on January 31, where South Africa’s Tshego Gaelae was crowned Mrs. World 2024 and Thailand’s Ploy Panperm was named the second runner-up.

She had earned the opportunity to represent Sri Lanka on the world stage after winning the Mrs. Sri Lanka World title at the national finals in Colombo last month.