Container congestion at Colombo Port resolved?

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) officials confirm that the container congestion at the port has been largely resolved, though not entirely eliminated.

An SLPA official told Ada Derana that the situation has improved considerably, easing the disruptions that previously affected port operations.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Lanka Wharf Services Association, Irshad Niyaz expressed that a solution to the issue had been implemented following an intensive four-day and night operation. Speaking at a press conference on February 03, Niyaz expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the President, for their support in resolving the congestion.

He also highlighted that port congestion was an issue long before the current administration took office, emphasizing that Sri Lanka had suffered significant financial losses due to the delays.

In a related development, SLPA Chairman Admiral (Retd.) Sirimevan Sarathchandra Ranasinghe provided an update on ongoing efforts to enhance port infrastructure.

During an observation tour on February 3, he noted that construction of a dedicated yard in the Bloemendhal area for container vehicle parking is progressing well.



He said that the facility is expected to be completed and handed over to Sri Lanka Customs soon, further streamlining port operations.