Woman arrested with smuggled e-cigarattes worth over Rs. 3.9M at BIA

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have arrested a woman who was in the possession of a large consignment of smuggled electronic cigarettes, valued at over Rs. 3.9 million.

The arrested woman, a 32-year-old businesswoman residing in the Dematagoda area of Colombo, was arrested while attempting to leave the airport along with the smuggled e-cigarettes.

She has been released on police bail, the police said, noting that she is scheduled to be produced before Negombo Magistrate’s Court on February 07.