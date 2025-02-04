Ambalantota triple murder: 3 suspects remanded, teen sent to detention centre

The court has ordered three of the four arrested over the triple murder following a clash between two groups of illicit liquor distillers at Mamadala in Ambalantota to be remanded until February 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the incident was ordered to be sent for probation care at Kitulangoda Detention Centre, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects were arrested on Monday (03) over the triple murder that took place on Sunday (02) in the area of Mamadala in Ambalantota. Three persons were reported dead following a clash between two rival groups of illicit liquor distillers in Mamadala on Sunday evening.

Police said that the incident had taken place at around 8.00 p.m. and that based on information uncovered thus far a group of 6 individuals had entered a residence and hacked to death the three victims.

One of them had died on the spot while the other two had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Ambalantota Hospital. It was revealed that the murders were committed as a result of a long-standing dispute between two rival groups involved in illicit liquor rackets in the area.