Families of the missing persons protest in North

Families of the missing persons protest in North

February 4, 2025   04:16 pm

Several groups including families of the missing and disappeared persons in the Northern Province have hoisted black flags and taken part in a protest across several areas today (February 04), Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day.

Accordingly, the protest was organized by hoisting black flags, with protestors alleging that they have no freedom without their missing relatives and the lands taken from them in the North.

Similarly, students at the University of Jaffna have also staged a protest, raising black flags and wearing black bands.

Relatives of the missing who joined the protest declared that, even though 16 years have passed since the war ended, there is still no information about their missing relatives. They also alleged that the current government is not providing proper answers to the issues of the disappeared and is deceiving the public.

Politicians from various parties, including All Ceylon Tamil Congress MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam and Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) MP Sivagnanam Shritharan also joined the protests.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. spinning new tales to protect real perpetrators of Easter attacks  Gammanpila (English)

Govt. spinning new tales to protect real perpetrators of Easter attacks  Gammanpila (English)

77th Independence Day celebrations: Special traffic plan in Colombo (English)

77th Independence Day celebrations: Special traffic plan in Colombo (English)

Several coconut products to be imported to curb unnecessary price hikes (English)

Several coconut products to be imported to curb unnecessary price hikes (English)

Election Commission to hold LG polls in line with court decision (English)

Election Commission to hold LG polls in line with court decision (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)