Nearly 5,000 dengue cases reported before end of January

February 4, 2025   04:58 pm

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) says that nearly 5,000 dengue cases have been reported in the country before the end of January this year (2025).

Furthermore, two dengue-related deaths were confirmed during the same month, according to the NDCU.

Additionally, the NDCU stated that 16 high-risk dengue zones have been identified before the end of January.

Out of the 4,943 total dengue cases reported in January, the highest number of dengue cases has been reported from the Gampaha District, with 764 cases.

In addition to this, 674 cases have been reported in the Colombo District, and 608 cases have been reported within the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) area.

Furthermore, 315 cases have been reported from the Galle District, 303 from the Kandy District, 278 from the Batticaloa District, and 201 from the Jaffna District, the NDCU said.

