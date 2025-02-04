Sarvajana Balaya will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith

February 4, 2025   06:18 pm

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera says that it is important to move forward with youths who are capable of thinking anew.

He also mentioned that it is essential to break free from a mentality of imitation. He made these observations while participating in a ceremony organized by ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ to commemorate the 77th National Independence Day.

Jayaweera further commented in this regard, “Why are we celebrating this freedom? This freedom is celebrated as a day to discuss the journey towards our vision of obtaining freedom. Today, we should use this day to discuss why we should seek freedom and how we should achieve it.”

The MP further emphasized that, at present, their goal is to establish an entrepreneurial state, which is why they must lead this country towards economic success only through leadership that is imbued with nationalism and based on the philosophy of ‘Sarvajana Balaya’.

He continued, “We can embark on this journey only by protecting what is ours. We must be freed from the mentality of dependency and imitation and that is why we will continue this journey forward as ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ with youth who can think anew.”

