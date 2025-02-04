Namal calls for probe into USAID-funded projects and NGOs in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa today called for an investigation into projects and grants operated under funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and local NGOs that have benefitted from such funding.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Rajapaksa claims that USAID, who have funded many projects worldwide, is now in center of controversy with western media alleging that it’s funds were used to “cause chaos and destabilization in other countries under the pretext of humanitarian aid.”

The SLPP National Organiser also stated that Sri Lanka alone received millions of dollars in funds and grants from USAID in recent years and that over 100 NGOs were direct recipients of these funds while politicians, media personalities all benefitted from USAID.

“They had diversified into many sectors, through their grants and aid but there has been no clear accounts of how these funds were utilized.”

“I call upon the govt. to conduct a probe on these projects and grants operated under USAID and present a detailed report to Parliament”, he said.

Furthermore, he stated that a detailed account on these Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) who benefitted from USAID funding must also be submitted.

“Regulations for financing NGOs has been on the cards for many years but it has not yet been done. I request the govt. to bring in these regulations to maintain transparency,” he added.