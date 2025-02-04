Labour Dept. introduces new AH registration system under EPF Act

February 4, 2025   08:42 pm

The Department of Labour has introduced a new member registration (AH Registration) system under the Employees’ Provident Fund Act.

Accordingly, individuals interested in registering are required to make an appointment by calling 0112 201 201.

The Commissioner General of Labour, H.K.K.A. Jayasundara, has further stated that services can be obtained without any difficulty by reserving a date and time in advance through the telephone number provided.

