Sri Lanka and Rwandan agree to expand trade, investment and knowledge exchange

High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Sri Lanka based in New Delhi, Jacqueline Mukangira, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

The meeting served as an opportunity to reinforce diplomatic ties between Rwanda and Sri Lanka, with discussions focusing on key areas of bilateral cooperation and mutual interests, according to the PM’s Media Division.

During the meeting, Mukangira reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to continuing stronger diplomatic and economic relations with Sri Lanka.

Both parties explored avenues to enhance collaboration, aimed at expanding trade, investment, and knowledge exchange between the two nations, the statement said.

The Sri Lankan delegation present at the meeting included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Mr. Waruna Wilpatha, Director-General of the African Affairs Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.