Four police officers including Weeraketiya OIC interdicted

Four police officers including the officer-in-charge (OIC) of Weeraketiya Police Station, the Tangalle Crimes Division OIC, the Kamburupitiya Police Minor Offence Branch OIC and a Sergeant attached to the Mount Lavinia Police Station have been interdicted by the Acting IGP.

The officers in question have been interdicted following a case filed before court over the alleged torturing of a suspect in custody at the Malimbada Police Station in Matara, police said.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya today ordered to interdict the four police officers, including the OIC of Weeraketiya Police, who are out on bail.

This was in connection with the incident in which a young man named Dilshan Madhusankha was allegedly arrested and detained for almost 6 days and tortured.

The Matara High Court had recently ordered the release of the four police officers on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 each and two surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each, while the case was adjourned to February 27.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against these officers following an investigation conducted by the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) into the arrest and alleged torture of a youth named Dilshan Madhusankha, while the police officers in question were serving at the Malimbada Police Station in Matara.