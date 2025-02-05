Few showers expected in parts of the island

February 5, 2025   06:14 am

A few showers may occur in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts today (05), the Department of Meteorology said.

In its latest forecast, the Met. Department noted that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Anuradhapura districts during the morning, according to the department.

