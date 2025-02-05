Final rites of business icon Harry Jayawardena performed in Ja-Ela

Final rites of business icon Harry Jayawardena performed in Ja-Ela

February 5, 2025   06:19 am

The funeral and final rites of prominent businessman Deshamanya Harry Jayawardena were held on Tuesday afternoon (04) at St. Francis Church in Wewala, Ja-Ela.

Sri Lankan industrialist and businessman Harry Jayawardena had passed away on February 03 at the age of 82.

Don Harold Stassen Jayawardena popularly known as Harry Jayawardena was the chairman of Melstacorp PLC and served as the Honorary Consul General for Denmark in Sri Lanka.

Forbes had listed Jayawardena as one of the richest people in Sri Lanka.

Jayawardena had also served as the chairman of both Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and Aitken Spence, the first Sri Lankan companies ever to be listed on the Forbes List of best managed companies outside the USA.

