Water tariffs to be reduced by 30%?

February 5, 2025   07:42 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says that steps will be taken to reduce water tariffs by 10% to 30% in the near future.

A NWSDB spokesperson expressed that the board is considering a tariff reduction in line with the recent decrease in electricity rates.

Meanwhile, a committee has been appointed to assess the proposed reduction, and its recommendations will be submitted to the NWSDB Chairman within the next few days.

Upon receiving the report, the Chairman will forward the recommendations to the subject minister, after which the report will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

