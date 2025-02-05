The General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara says that his party will make significant progress in the upcoming elections.

He made this remark while speaking to the media following a meeting with regional representatives of the United National Party (UNP) regarding the unification of the two parties for the elections.

Commenting on the progress of the unification talks, Madduma Bandara emphasized that there will be no change in the leadership of Sajith Premadasa, noting that he holds the highest public mandate.

Furthermore, the SJB General Secretary asserted that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) does not pose a challenge to the SJB in the upcoming elections.

He also clarified that beyond discussions with the UNP, the SJB has not engaged with any other political parties regarding the matter.