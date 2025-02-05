Sajiths leadership to remain unchanged as SJBUNP unification talks progress

Sajiths leadership to remain unchanged as SJBUNP unification talks progress

February 5, 2025   08:22 am

The General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara says that his party will make significant progress in the upcoming elections.

He made this remark while speaking to the media following a meeting with regional representatives of the United National Party (UNP) regarding the unification of the two parties for the elections.

Commenting on the progress of the unification talks, Madduma Bandara emphasized that there will be no change in the leadership of Sajith Premadasa, noting that he holds the highest public mandate.

Furthermore, the SJB General Secretary asserted that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) does not pose a challenge to the SJB in the upcoming elections. 

He also clarified that beyond discussions with the UNP, the SJB has not engaged with any other political parties regarding the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. spinning new tales to protect real perpetrators of Easter attacks  Gammanpila (English)

Govt. spinning new tales to protect real perpetrators of Easter attacks  Gammanpila (English)