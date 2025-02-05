CMC begins antibiotic vaccinations to animals after Beira Lake duck deaths

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has confirmed that a bacterial infection was the cause of multiple animal deaths in Beira Lake, Colombo.

Chief Veterinary Officer of the CMC, Dr. Mohammad Ijaz, stated that the infection was identified through tests conducted on tissue samples from the deceased animals.

“The Colombo Municipal Council intervened following the recent deaths of ducks near Beira Lake and, in coordination with the Homagama Veterinary Investigation Unit, conducted several tests on tissue samples from the deceased ducks. In addition, blood tests and other analyses are being carried out,” he said.

“We have now determined that the ducks were infected with the bacterium ‘Pasteurella multocida’. However, further investigations are ongoing,” Dr. Ijaz added.

Meanwhile, he noted that antibiotic vaccinations for the remaining animals would commence today (05).