New Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army appointed

Major General Chandana Wickremasinghe has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.

This appointment will reportedly come into effect from February 09, 2025.

Major General Wickremasinghe of the Gajaba Regiment had assumed duties as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) of the Sri Lanka Army, the third most senior position in the organization, on 02 January 2025.

Prior to this, he served as the Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force, demonstrating exceptional leadership and operational expertise.

He also continued to serve as the Colonel of the Regiment of the Gajaba Regiment, underscoring his deep-rooted commitment to the Army and its personnel.