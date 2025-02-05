Supreme Court verdict on LG Elections Bill not received yet - Speaker

February 5, 2025   10:44 am

The Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced to the House this morning (05) that he is yet to receive the Supreme Court’s decision pertaining to the petitions filed challenging the Local Government Elections (Special Provisions) Bill.

The Speaker made this statement in response to a question raised in the Parliament by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

The Supreme Court, after concluding hearings on the petitions challenging certain clauses of the bill as unconstitutional, had announced on January 27 that its ruling would be forwarded in confidence to both the President and the Speaker of Parliament.

However, in response, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara pointed out that Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated during a press conference last week that the verdict has been received by the Speaker and that the decision will be communicated to the House today.

