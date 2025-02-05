Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase

The government has officially announced the prices at which the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) will purchase paddy from farmers, in a special media briefing held today (05).

The announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture K.D. Lal Kantha and Deputy Minister Namal Karunaratne, who outlined the revised procurement rates.

The Minister said that the rates were decided after evaluating rice market trends and farmers’ production costs.

Speaking at the briefing, Agriculture Minister Lal Kantha stated:

Nadu paddy will be purchased at Rs. 120 per kilogram

Samba paddy will be purchased at Rs. 125 per kilogram

Keeri Samba paddy will be purchased at Rs. 132 per kilogram

Furthermore, the Agricultural Minister stated that the government will only purchase dry paddy from the farmers.

He emphasized that the decision was taken to ensure fair prices for farmers while maintaining stability in the rice market. The Paddy Marketing Board is expected to begin purchasing paddy at these rates immediately.