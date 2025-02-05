Japan reaffirms commitment to assist Sri Lankas development journey

February 5, 2025   12:31 pm

Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ms. Akiko Ikuina paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Temple Trees, yesterday (04). 

The meeting reinforced the longstanding diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Japan, reaffirming Japan’s continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s development and prosperity, according to Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Amarasuriya expressed appreciation for Japan’s support throughout history, particularly in Sri Lanka’s restructuring programs and efforts to address global and regional challenges.

Vice Minister Ikuina reiterated Japan’s commitment to assisting Sri Lanka in its development journey, particularly in the areas of education, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. The importance of education, especially in vocational training at the school level, was a key focus of the discussions, the statement added. 

The Clean Sri Lanka initiative was also a central point of discussion, with Prime Minister Amarasuriya highlighting the significance of public support in ensuring transparent governance, accountability, and environmental sustainability.

The meeting was attended by Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, alongside senior representatives of both the Japanese and Sri Lankan delegations. The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Director General of the East Asia Division and Raveen Ubeysekera, Assistant Director, East Asia Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

