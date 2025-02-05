Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the signing of the exchange papers between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Japan and amended agreement between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) relevant to the process of restructuring of foreign debts.

According to the bi-partial negotiations held with the Government of Japan, the Government of Sri Lanka should sign the exchange papers and amended agreement with the JICA to complete the debt restructuring process with the Government of Japan after the conclusion of the debt restructuring discussions with the official creditor committee by the Sri Lankan government.

The consent of the Attorney General has been received for the relevant documents that should be signed, the Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said in the Cabinet press conference held today (05).

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President in his capacity as a Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to sign the exchange papers with the Government of Japan and the amended agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) pertaining to the matter.