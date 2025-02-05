Cabinet nod to import coconut kernel-related products equivalent to 200M coconuts

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to import a capacity equal to 200 million coconuts of coconut kernel-related products and dried coconut pieces with coconut (non–copra) husks for manufacturing coconut oil adhering to the guidelines.

At the Cabinet meeting held on January 27, 2025, the Secretaries to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development as well as the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure were directed to develop a methodology by consulting relevant stakeholders regarding the possibility of immediately importing coconut kernels and other coconut-related raw materials while adhering to existing legal provisions.

This initiative aims to increase the utilization of the local coconut harvest in industries that use coconut as a raw material, temporarily as a remedy to the crisis in the market for use in the local consumption due to insufficient coconut production in the country.

The Department of Agriculture, Coconut Research Institute, Coconut Development Authority, National Plant Quarantine Service, and Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) have jointly prepared and submitted guidelines for the importation of chilled coconut kernel, dried coconut pieces with coconut (non-copra) husks, coconut milk, coconut milk powder, and desiccated coconut.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the joint proposal submitted by the Ministers of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development as well as Plantation and Community Infrastructure to import a capacity equal to 200 million coconuts of coconut kernel related products and dried coconut pieces with coconut (non – copra) husks for manufacturing coconut oil adhering to the given guidelines.