Cabinet nod to import coconut kernel-related products equivalent to 200M coconuts

Cabinet nod to import coconut kernel-related products equivalent to 200M coconuts

February 5, 2025   01:41 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to import a capacity equal to 200 million coconuts of coconut kernel-related products and dried coconut pieces with coconut (non–copra) husks for manufacturing coconut oil adhering to the guidelines.

At the Cabinet meeting held on January 27, 2025, the Secretaries to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development as well as the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure were directed to develop a methodology by consulting relevant stakeholders regarding the possibility of immediately importing coconut kernels and other coconut-related raw materials while adhering to existing legal provisions. 

This initiative aims to increase the utilization of the local coconut harvest in industries that use coconut as a raw material, temporarily as a remedy to the crisis in the market for use in the local consumption due to insufficient coconut production in the country.

The Department of Agriculture, Coconut Research Institute, Coconut Development Authority, National Plant Quarantine Service, and Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) have jointly prepared and submitted guidelines for the importation of chilled coconut kernel, dried coconut pieces with coconut (non-copra) husks, coconut milk, coconut milk powder, and desiccated coconut. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the joint proposal submitted by the Ministers of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development as well as Plantation and Community Infrastructure to import a capacity equal to 200 million coconuts of coconut kernel related products and dried coconut pieces with coconut (non – copra) husks for manufacturing coconut oil adhering to the given guidelines.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm